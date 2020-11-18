Patterson runs all over Bowling Green in 42-17 win

Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson, left, carries the ball while Bowling Green linebacker Darren Anders (37) and defensive lineman Ja’von Lyons (56) close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bowling Green, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune via AP)

BOWLING GREEN, O.H. (WIVB) — The undefeated Buffalo Bulls hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to take on 0-2 Bowling Green in their third and final midweek MACtion game of the year.

It took the Bulls only three and a half minutes before they found the end zone, and it was no one other than Jaret Patterson who got them there. A 17-yard touchdown by Patterson gives UB a 7-0 lead early on.

The Falcons would take it 50 yards down the field but Buffalo’s defense holds them to a 40-yard field goal, Bowling Green cuts into UB’s lead 7-3.

Second quarter now, UB puts together an 80 yard drive, almost exclusively on the ground, and this time it’s Kevin Marks Jr. who gets over the goal line for the first time this season thanks to a solid push from offensive lineman Jake Fuzak. Bulls take a 14-3 lead.

On the Bulls next possession, Patterson continues moving his way up in the UB record books by moving into third for career rushing yards in school history, passing Anthony Swan with 3,114 yards. And after punching his name in the record books, he also punched it in for the touchdown! Patterson takes it in for a four-yard score, UB leads 21-3 at the half.

After becoming UB’s third leading rusher, in the third quarter Patterson moves up yet again! He passes James Starks for the second place spot in school history, rushing for over 3,156 yards.

And just a few minutes after crossing that benchmark, Patterson finds the end zone for the third time on the night. Patterson has over 159 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns so far tonight for the dominant back.

Bowling Green driving on their next possession, they bring it all the way down to the 14 yard line, but the Bulls defense steps up! Marcus Fuqua snags an interception in the end zone, and that would lead to points from the turnover for UB.

The Bulls waste no time getting down to the other end of the field. Patterson breaks away for a 67-yard run, and two plays later, Kyle Vantrease bulldozes his way over the goal line for the QB keep touchdown. UB starting to run away with it, Bulls take a 35-3 lead.

Bowling Green scores two touchdowns late in the game, but the UB offense has no intention of slowing down. With just over two minutes left in the quarter, Patterson breaks some ankles, then breaks away for another 57-yard TD, his fourth of the game. And just like that, Patterson also breaks a school rushing record for a game with 301 yards.

That would be the final score of the game. The Bulls take down Bowling Green 42-17.

UB moves to 3-0 on the season.