Patterson runs into record books, past Bowling Green in 49-7 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Entering Friday’s season finale against Bowling Green, Jaret Patterson needed 181 rushing yards to surpass Bo Oliver’s single season mark of 1,535 yards, which was set in 2013.

In the first half alone, Patterson ran through Falcons defense, racked up 272 yards and scored five touchdowns en route to a dominating 49-7 win.

With the victory, Buffalo improves to 7-5 overall, to upgrade their bowl bid resume.

Patterson finished with a single game record 298 rush yards and a Mid-American Conference record six rushing touchdowns. He has now rushed for 1,653 yards this season and can add to that total in the postseason.

Kevin Mark ran for 107 yards and a touchdown as well, eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark on the season to give UB two 1,000 yard rushers for the first time in program history.