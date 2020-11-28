Patterson’s historic 8 touchdowns lead Bulls to 70-41 win over Kent State

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) scores a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kent State defense had no answer for UB star running back Jaret Patterson on Saturday afternoon as the junior broke his own school and conference records, rushing for a record eight touchdowns.

It did not take long for Jaret Patterson to start causing problems for the Kent State defense. On the first play of the game, Patterson takes it 62 yards down the field, and on the very next play he punches it in for the three-yard score. Bulls take a 7-0 lead not 45 seconds into the game.

After the UB defense holds the Golden Flashes to a three and out for -4 yards, Patterson hits the field again with a vengeance. Buffalo puts together a four play, 58-yard drive that ends with a 31-yard touchdown by Patterson for another touchdown to bring the Bulls up 14-0 four minutes in. On four touches, Patterson already has 101 yards.

Kent State responds with a field goal and a touchdown in its next two drives, making it a 14-10 ballgame with three minutes left in the first quarter.

The Bulls waste no time in extending the lead again. And again, it’s who other than Jaret Patterson. He again finds a massive hole (thanks to the O-Line) and struts into the end zone for a 42-yard TD! UB takes a 21-10 lead at the end of the first.

Patterson has for 156 yards on 8 carries in the first quarter.

After a targeting penalty called on Max Michel on a punt return, Kent State scores a 42-yard touchdown to bring the game within 21-17.

Again, the Buffalo defense has an answer in the shape of Jaret Patterson. Another huge 49-yard TD run leads to Patterson’s fourth score of the game. The Bulls lead 28-17. Patterson has 206 yards on 10 carries and is on pace to break another school record for most yards in a game.

In the third quarter, the Flashes score a touchdown on their first drive of the second half to make it 35-31. And yet again, the Bulls score directly after that.

UB puts together an eight play, 63 yard drive for another touchdown scored by none other than Patterson, who ties his own MAC record for six touchdowns in a single game. The Bulls lead 42-31.

The Kent State defense just cannot stop the Buffalo run game this afternoon. This time, it’s Kevin Marks Jr. that weaves his way into the end zone for his first score of the game, UB leads 49-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Patterson wasn’t about to leave without setting another record instead of just tying it. Fourth quarter, he goes 11-yards in for a UB and MAC record seventh touchdown of the game! The Bulls take a commanding 56-31 lead.

It was an absolutely unbelievable day for Patterson, but he wasn’t going to stop with seven touchdowns. With just under eight minutes left in the game, Patterson shakes off defenders on a 58-yard run for his eighth touchdown of the game. That breaks his previous school and conference records that he set on his last touchdown run, and he also sets a new MAC rushing record for single-game rushing yards with 385.

Marks rushes in for the final touchdown of the game, bringing the Bulls to a 70-41 lead.

The unbelievable day continues. Jaret Patterson gets pulled from the game 17 yards shy of the FBS record for yards in a single game and one touchdown short of breaking the NCAA record for most touchdowns scored in a game. Patterson finishes with 409 yards on the day.