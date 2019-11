BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Drexel spoiled the head coaching debut of Niagara’s Greg Paulus, handing the Purple Eagles a 72-64 loss to open the season on Friday.

Two weeks following the resignation of Patrick Beilein, Paulus was tabbed as head coach on Thursday after serving in an interim role.

James Towns led Niagara with 17 points while Marcus Hammond and Raheem Solomon each chipped in with 12 points.

The Purple Eagles return to the court on Sunday when they travel to Rutgers.