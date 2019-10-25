Paulus takes over as Interim Head Coach for Purple Eagles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a whirlwind of a day for the Niagara University Purple Eagles men’s basketball team. In a press release on Thursday, head coach Pat Beilein announced he was resigning as head coach of the team, effective immediately.

With the start of the season just one week away, Greg Paulus takes over as interim head coach for the Purple Eagles.

“I’m appreciative for the opportunity to be a part of this university, to be a part of this community and represent the men’s basketball program here,” Paulus said to the media on Thursday evening. “It’s a special place, and I’ve truly enjoyed my time here with the many on campus and our players since I’ve been here a few months.”

“I think that the biggest thing is making sure that our players are okay, and making sure that we’re there for them, that we’re providing leadership, support and guidance with them and for them, and that is where our focus has been throughout the day,” Paulus said.

Paulus was hired as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in May. He comes to Niagara after coaching stints at George Washington University, University of Louisville, Ohio State, and Navy.

The Purple Eagles hit the court for the first game of the season with Paulus in charge on Friday, November 1st as they host Roberts Wesleyan College at 7 pm.