Paulus to be named head coach at Niagara

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After being named interim head coach following the abrupt resignation of Patrick Beilein, Niagara is set to announce Greg Paulus as the team’s next head coach, a source confirmed to News 4 Sports.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news Wednesday night.

Beilein stepped down in October, less than seven months on the job, citing personal reasons for his departure.

Paulus has served in an interim role since Oct. 24, and will now make his head coaching debut with the Purple Eagles on Friday, Nov. 8, when the team opens the season on the road against Drexel.

This will be the 33-year-old’s first year as head coach in the Division I ranks, although he served as an assistant with storied programs like Ohio State and Louisville.

Paulus was also a star point guard at Duke under legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski from 2005-2009.

After his basketball career wrapped up with the Blue Devils, Paulus transferred to Syracuse and started at quarterback for the Orange during the 2009 season.

A year later, he would begin his coaching career as an assistant at Navy in 2010.