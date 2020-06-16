Pegulas don’t consider this a ‘rebuild’ yet clean house in Sabres hockey operations department

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, left, and his wife Kim Pegula walk on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Firing Jason Botterill as Sabres GM was the first domino to fall in the Pegulas house cleaning of the hockey operations department.

After co-owner and team President, Kim Pegula told the Associatd Press three weeks ago that Botterill would return for a fourth season as GM, they replaced him with senior vice president of business administration, Kevyn Adams. Another first-time GM.

Then assistant general managers Steve Greeley and Randy Sexton were also fired.

It went down to Rochester where the Amerks coaching staff was let go including head coach Chris Taylor and assistant coaches Gord Dineen and Toby Petersen. Not long after they fired amateur scouting director Ryan Jankowski and other members of the scouting staff.

“We don’t think that this is a rebuild. We think there’s just some pieces and some things we need to do differently and look at but we have a lot already really good here, a foundation to start from and that’s what we’re looking forward to is what’s coming up in the next years,” Kim Pegula said on a zoom call with reporters before the firings came out.

The Pegulas also said there were “philosophical differences” with Jason Botterill and ownership that led to his firing.

“When we were in detailed discussions with Jason on how we felt we needed to move forward effectively, efficiently and economically running this franchise we felt that there were too many differences in opinion going into the future,” Terry Pegula explained.

Terry Pegula: "With all the existing technology that exists in the world of sports today we can move forward much leaner than we operated in the past and much more efficient." @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/gv1SKG3VNM — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 16, 2020

Terry Pegula also hinted that these changes were going to happen saying the staff would get “leaner”.

“With all the existing technology that exists in the world of sports today we can move forward much leaner than we operated in the past and much more efficient,” Terry Pegula explained.

The Pegulas also said they will not be hiring a President of Hockey Operations.