Pegulas sell waterfront property for $1.15 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Terry and Kim Pegula have sold their townhome in The Pasquale tower on Lakefront Boulevard through East Property Management LLC.
The sale took place Nov. 4 according to the Erie County Clerk’s office. The townhome, on the ninth floor of the condominium tower, was sold for $1.15 million.
The Pegulas also own a home in East Aurora, which they purchased for $2.5 million in 2018, also through the LLC.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
