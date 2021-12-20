Pegulas sell waterfront property for $1.15 million

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, left, and his wife Kim Pegula walk on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Terry and Kim Pegula have sold their townhome in The Pasquale tower on Lakefront Boulevard through East Property Management LLC.

The sale took place Nov. 4 according to the Erie County Clerk’s office. The townhome, on the ninth floor of the condominium tower, was sold for $1.15 million.

The Pegulas also own a home in East Aurora, which they purchased for $2.5 million in 2018, also through the LLC.