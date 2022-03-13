BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an exciting 2-1 win over Webster Thomas in the state semifinals on Saturday, Starpoint faced Pelham in the Division 2 State Championship hockey game on Sunday afternoon at the HarborCenter.

While Saturday’s game was low scoring and came down to the final minute of play for Starpoint to come out with the win, Championship Sunday was an electric high scoring affair.

After trading goals early in the first, Starpoint jumps out to a 2-1 lead when Owen Kiesman brings the puck around the back of the net and crosses it to Justin Bull for the bar down goal. The Spartans took that score to the end of the period.

Pelham comes into the second with a vengeance, and add to their lead when Eric Albery slaps it into the top shelf from forever away for the third Pelican goal of the period, it’s now 4-2.

But not so fast! On the power play a few minutes later, Kiesman gets his second goal of the game when he pokes the puck in off a deflection to cut the lead to 4-3.

And it doesn’t take long for the Spartans to tie the game up. Alec Kirk slips it to Bull for the slapper into the back of the net. We’re knotted at four a piece.

In the final minutes of the second, on the breakaway, Kirk reels it in and beats the goalie with a top shelf goal. Starpoint leads 5-4 after two periods.

Pelham again ties it up in the beginning of the third, and the Pelicans take the lead when Lou Marcellino sneaks it between Rich Gareau’s arm and body make it 6-5, Pelham.

With two minutes left in the game, Starpoint ties the game at 6 a piece when Bull pops in the rebound. That hat trick goal would be the final score in regulation, and we’re headed to overtime.

With the Pelicans on the power play, Marcellino crosses it to Ben Rosenberg for the game winner.

Pelham tops Starpoint in a heartbreaker 7-6 to win the 2022 Division Two State Championship. The Spartans finish the 2021-22 campaign with a 19-6-1 record.