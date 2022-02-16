Peyton Krebs becoming more confident in his role with the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As each game passes, Peyton Krebs is seemingly more confident with the puck. It doesn’t matter if he’s suiting up to play in Rochester or Buffalo, Krebs finds a way to make an impact.

Prior to the All-Star break, Krebs had totaled three goals and two assists in just 11 games with the Sabres. However going between the AHL and the NHL gave Krebs a ton of exposure to continue growing his game, and it has been paying off for the Sabres.

Since being called up from Rochester, Krebs has proved that he has the talent to be a consistent top six forward.

This was obvious during last night’s 6-3 win over the New York Islanders. Krebs played on the third line with Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens, and they contributed to two of the Sabres goals last night. With their success, Krebs credits his line mates. “It was nice to get another game with those guys. They’re unreal players and if you get them the puck they are going to do great things,” Krebs said after practice Wednesday.

Playing wing isn’t much of an adjustment for Krebs. With two assists last night against the Islanders, he is on a two-game point streak. “It’s not much different for me, I just try to do my thing out there,” said Krebs.

Head coach Don Granato has been pleased with Kreb’s adjustment to playing wing. “He figures out ways to contribute so as soon as he started figuring out ways he could contribute on the wing, it was exciting for him,” Granato said.