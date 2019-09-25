Phillips “devastated” by ACL injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Harrison Phillips knew he had torn his ACL in the final minutes of the Bills’ 21-17 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He didn’t want to believe it.

“I’m devastated. I’m shattered,” he told reporters as he stood at his locker following practice on Wednesday.

“My knee was locked out, a player was thrown into my knee and it popped,” he detailed. “I hopped off the field on my own, I was sick to my stomach on the sidelines thinking ‘is this it?’.”



Phillips would be checked out by trainers and admitted he tried to “downplay” the significance of the injury so he return to action with his teammates.

“I worked my tail off this season to try and have the opportunity to be on that pass rush group, be trusted enough to be out there when the game is on the line,” added Phillips.

“So, when the two-minute (warning) was up, we were up by three I went back out there for a play and you know, I planted on my knee and there was nothing there so I kind of fell. I knew at that point I was doing a disservice to our team being out there longer and longer and I came out.

“The emotions just rolled. It hurt knowing that I didn’t get to be out there to help the team. It hurts obviously knowing that this team is so special. It’s hard to come by wins in the NFL and this team has really started to come into its groove and I just wanted to be a part of that anyway I could on the field.”

The second year defensive tackle is expected have surgery later this week but said he plans to be around the team all season. True to his word, Phillips was on-hand to guide players like rookie Ed Oliver through drills as they began preparation for the New England Patriots (3-0) on Sunday.

“He a big help now because Harry is the type of guy that has a lot of knowledge,” Oliver said on Wednesday. “He’s basically like a mini-Kyle Williams so just having him out there is kinda like having Kyle Williams there to just kind of help you.”

“Pad levels and fundamentals will be the difference Sunday” DL coach Bill Terlinks crew will be essential to slowing down the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/VfI3EPSmWS — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 25, 2019

“I see a long future for Ed and I here and I have long aspirations for us working together. Not only that, but Kyle Peko getting the call up,” said Phillips. “I still have some knowledge, I was under Kyle (Williams) for a full year and took notebooks upon notebooks full of notes of the things that he taught me so, I can try and relay that to when Kyle’s not here – Kyle Williams that is – but even Star, and Jerry and Trent, those guys, we all see the game differently so, they’ll still use me to pick my brain and see what I find and see what I study and stuff like that.”