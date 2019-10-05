Pioneer tops Lake Shore 41-14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We got some Class B action tonight as the Pioneer Panthers traveled to take on the Lake Shore Eagles.

First quarter, Lake Shore up 14-0, Tra’e Hill takes the handoff, finds a hole, and hits the ground running! Hill takes that 64 yards to the house to make it 14-6.

Second quarter now, it’s going to be Hill again with the carry, and it’s going to be another touchdown for the senior running back! He just can’t be stopped as he goes the distance to bring Pioneer within two points.

Lake Shore on the move trying to extend their lead before the half, Thomas Michael muffs the snap and chucks it deep but Tra’e Hill is there with the interception! Hill getting it done on both sides of the ball!

The Panthers take advantage of the turnover, a few plays later Logan Ellis makes the incredible snag in the end zone, Pioneer takes a 20-14 lead right before the half.

After trailing by 14 early on, Pioneer scores 41 unanswered points to take down Lake Shore 41-14.