Pioneer Uses Late Game Heroics To Defeat Cheektowaga 31-28

Pioneer advanced to the Class B Semifinals with a thrilling 31-28 win over Cheektowaga. The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead after their first two drives of the game with touchdowns from Tra’e Hill and Tyler Ely.

The Warriors would get on the board midway through the second quarter when Aaron Smith hit Quantrail Moss for a 39 yard score. Both teams would trade scores and with :12 to play, Brody Hopkins found Gabe Fisher over the middle who scored the game winning TD.

The Panthers will face Maritime in the Class B Semifinals.