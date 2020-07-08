Player to Watch: Jimmy Scott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are less than two months away from the first Friday night of the 2020 high school football season. As we get ready for another outstanding year of football in WNY, we’re going to spotlight some of the players that stood out on the field in 2019 and are looking to shine in 2020.

The biggest roster move of the off-season didn’t come from the Bills this year, but rather at the high school level. St. Joe’s standout running back Jimmy Scott has made the move to the Southtowns to play for St. Francis for his final two years of high school.

“It was just a personal decision. Talking to Coach Smith, some of the guys that have been here, I felt like I could fit into the coaching and the brotherhood here,” St. Francis junior running back Jimmy Scott said. “Coming here from playing against the guys here, I know we’re going to play good football, and hopefully we get to the end season goal.”

“I think the addition of Jimmy this year coming over from St. Joe’s does nothing but enhance our team all the way around,” St. Francis head coach Jerry Smith said. “He’s a great young man, and I think it’ll compliment Jake’s [Ritts] game also because Jimmy’s going to be able to run the ball a little bit, but also you throw the ball out to him in space, I don’t know how many guys will want to tackle a 250 lb. running back out there.”

Through his freshman and sophomore seasons on the St. Joe’s varsity team, Jimmy amassed a total of 1,354 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns. He’ll be a dynamic addition to the Red Raiders high-powered offense.

“Like I told Coach Smith when I first got here, I’m willing to do whatever it is to fit in and make us be the best team we can be,” Scott said.

“He’s determined to be the best he possibly can be, not just as an athlete but as an overall person,” Coach Smith said. “For us, it’s a win-win situation, there’s no doubt about it. I can’t wait to get him on a field and see what he really can do being a year of maturity.”

Going into his junior campaign with a new team, Jimmy doesn’t have any stat goals he wants to hit, but he does have one main goal for himself this year.

“Just try to be the best me I can be, on and off the field, in the classroom, just being a good teammate,” Scott said.