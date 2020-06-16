Player to Watch: Marqwan Fluitt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are less than two months away from the first Friday night of the 2020 high school football season. As we get ready for another outstanding year of football in WNY, we’re going to spotlight some of the players that stood out on the field in 2019 and are looking to shine in 2020.

South Park defensive end Marqwan Fluitt was a dominating force for the Sparks on defense in 2019, and he helped his team to its first Section VI title since 2015.

“That was the first time that I ever got that far before,” South Park senior Marqwan Fluitt said. “My sophomore season, we fell, so it felt pretty great. We just have to push harder. We didn’t get far enough. It’s time to really get down to business now.”

The senior stood out on the field in his junior season. Marqwan led the Sparks defense in tackles with 104 total, including 73 solo and 64 assisted. He was on ball-carriers like flies on honey, and he had 25 tackles for loss and 20 sacks.

“It speaks to his ability as a physical specimen type of kid, but it also speaks to his flexibility in understanding that he needs to go and do things that are going to help us win football games, and he’s all for it,” South Park head coach Tim Delaney said. “That’s why he is a captain, that’s why he is a leader on the team. He’s one of the big reasons we had success last year, and he’s going to be one of the reasons that we hopefully have success this season.”

Though he’s not a vocal leader on the field, Marqwan is the type of player that leads by example. He likes getting his defense pumped up before each snap during a game.

“When I say it, they all know around me that it’s time now! No baby hits. Every hit, gotta feel it,” Fluitt said. “Everybody’s got to work together. Everybody’s not perfect, if you make a mistake you’ve got to come back and do your job.”

“He was having a fantastic off-season in the weight room going into the pause for school. He’s one of our top leaders, and he really brings out everybody for their off-season work. That’s one of the main things that he’s done, he’s pushed every other kid, so while we don’t have 11 kids who will go on to play Division I football, with kids like him and one of our other captains, we really have the opportunity to have kids get better because they force that issue.”