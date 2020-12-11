Players react to GM Brandon Beane’s extension

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “Big Baller Beane.”

That’s the nickname several Bills players have for General Manager Brandon Beane. It’s not just a catchy alliteration, it’s a true example of how the team feels about their GM.

“Everybody loves Brandon,” tight end Dawson Knox said.

Sounds like a TV show, but in this case, it’s not fiction. Players all reacted to Beane’s new four-year contract extension he signed Thursday, and it was overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s great,” linebacker Matt Milano said. “I mean you can see what he’s done here the last couple times he’s been here. He’s built this team up to where it is now so it’s awesome to have him here.”

Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was especially vocal about his happiness for Beane’s extension.

“Buffalo got a great dude, a great GM and a great energy bubble that is just here for a little while longer,” Dawkins said. “I can’t be nothing but happy for him., blessed for him and his family. It’s an extreme blessing and I’m happy for him. He took care of me, so believe me I’m rocking for Brandon Beane until the day that I die.”

Dawkins was one of the players Beane drafted early in his tenure with Buffalo. He said he and Tre’Davious White were both shown that when they work hard, they are rewarded by coach Sean McDermott and the front office.

“They grew us. They polished us. Then they paid us,” Dawkins said. “They gave us an extra contract extension and we’re here.”

And that behavior carries over to the rest of the players as well.

“So for the guys that are getting drafted here, the guys that they keep around, they are thinking like that like ‘If I just work my behind off and play the way that I’m supposed to play, I’ll get rewarded,’ and they really mean that,” Dawkins said. “So, knowing that, that they are practicing what they preach, as an athlete, it makes you want to play for them more than playing for somebody that you know doesn’t care. Like I said I can guarantee you in other places it’s not like that and to have it here is a blessing that I am extremely thankful for that McDermott and Beane continue to practice what they preach.”

And players that are treated well were happy to see that their GM was treated well also.

“…I haven’t heard one person that’s like ‘Eh, you know I’m not a big fan,’” Knox said. “Everybody likes Brandon so I was super excited to see that yesterday.”