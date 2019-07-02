Pomminville return remains a possibility with Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Pominville (29) skates prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

After re-joining the Sabres following a trade from Minnesota in 2017, Jason Pominville said he wanted to help be a force for change inside the locker room and on the ice as the team navigated through a rebuild.

In his two years the Sabres continued to struggle as their playoff drought extended to eight seasons.

Unsigned on the first day of free agency, general manager Jason Botterill said he’s not ruling out a return for the 36-year-old winger, who was still working out at the team’s facility in the offseason.

“I did speak with Jason this past week. He’s been obviously working out in our facility this spring. He and his family have gone back to Montreal for the summer. But, I did speak with him.

“How I just said it to him was, if it ever came to a situation where there wasn’t room, we’d certainly follow up with him,” Botterill told reporters on a conference call on Monday.

“By the same token, I just asked for the respect that if he was going to move on to another organization just to give me a heads-up. So, we’ve kept that dialogue going on.

“And, like I said, I have the utmost respect for Jason and always had good communication with him, and we’ll hopefully continue that through this process.”

Pominville scored 16 goals in each of the last two seasons with the Blue & Gold. He’s played in 1,060 games and scored 293 goals and 434 assists in 15 his 15 year career.