Porter Cup to return in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 62nd Men’s Porter Cup Golf Tournament is scheduled to return to the links at Niagara Falls Country Club from July 21st through the 24th.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the tournament back after a one year layoff due to Covid.” Tournament Co Director Dena Armstrong said. “Invitations have gone out, and we are expecting another really good field this year” she added.

In addition to the men’s tournament, the Women’s tournament and Senior Porter Cup will also be held this summer as well. The women’s will be June 2nd through the 4th, and the senior cup will tee off September 8th through 10th.

Spectators will be allowed at all three tournaments this year as well.

The annual qualifier for the Men’s Porter Cup will be held on Monday, July 19th at Niagara Falls CC. Entry fee is $190 and is open to anyone with a three handicap or less. The top eight finishers will be selected to play in the Porter Cup later that week. To register for the qualifier go to www.golfgenius.com.