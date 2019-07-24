Positional Preview: Offensive Line

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Bills offensive line was a big issue last season but will look much different in 2019. Between free agency and the draft– the Bills spent a lot of resources revamping line.

They started by signing center Mitch Morse in free agency. For years, Eric Wood anchored the Bills offensive line and they really missed his stability in 2018. The addition of Morse will go a long way in getting things back on track.

The position battle at the other four offensive line spots will be a must watch during training camp. Dion Dawkins is the returning starter at left tackle and that likely won’t change but there is an outside chance they could slide him inside to guard.

The Bills drafted Cody Ford in the 2nd round and it would a big surprise if he doesn’t earn a starting job either at right tackle, where he lined up during minicamp, or at guard.

The team also added Ty Nsekhe this offseason. The 5-year veteran has experience playing both tackle and guard. Depending on how camp goes, Nsekhe could lock down one of the starting jobs or he would become the top reserve up front.

How the dominos fall at tackle will go a long way in determining who ends up starting at guard. Wyatt Teller, Spencer Long, Quinton Spain, and Jon Feliciano are the front-runners to snag spot on the interior of the line. The battle for starting jobs along the offensive line will be a daily talking point during training camp.