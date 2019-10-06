Post Game Thoughts: Bulls Fall to Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming into Saturday afternoon’s match up with Ohio, the goal for UB was to get back on track in the MAC. The Bulls came within one extra point in overtime of making that goal happen. UB fell 21-20 to Ohio in overtime to fall to 0-2 in MAC play.

After sustaining an upper body injury in last week’s game, starting quarterback Matt Myers was out for today. Backup quarterback Kyle Vantrease came in and he did his job. He threw for 16-23 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, doing everything he could to get the win tonight, but unfortunately the Bulls came up just short.

The Bulls have a bye week this upcoming Saturday, and it’s coming at just the right time.

“Every loss is a lesson, during this bye week we’re going to see what we messed up on and what we can correct, get guys healthy, regroup, and get our minds right for the rest of the season,” running back Kevin Marks Jr. said.

“There’s a lot of things, and that’s why I’m really proud of our guys because they keep battling,” UB head coach Lance Leipold said. “That’s all we can ask them to do, those are not excuses, it’s facts, and we’re going to keep working to get better.”

“We’re going to take advantage, try to get a little bit healed up this next week, we’re still going to practice and work on some of the things we need to get better at,” Coach Leipold said.

“It’s always good to have a little break for the body, recover, get back 100%, it’s also good for mentally, especially, because you get to focus on school, get a chance to recover mentally because it’s a lot, every game, but it’s going to be huge for us,” quarterback Kyle Vantrease said.

Now there are a number of guys banged up on the sidelines on crutches and boots, and hopefully this upcoming week without a game will help some of those players rest and recover and be able to get back out on the field on October 19th when the Bulls travel to play Akron.