BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After being selected in the 5th round by the Atlanta Falcons in the draft, running back Qadree Ollison was honored by his hometown and given the Key to the City of Niagara Falls during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

The Niagara Falls native starred on the prep gridiron at Canisius High School and took his talents to the University of Pittsburgh, where he became the sixth running back to ever have multiple 1,000 yard rushing seasons.