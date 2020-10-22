QB battle continues for UB Bulls

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 07: Matt Myers #10 of the Buffalo Bulls attempts a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls are now under two weeks before they kick off the 2020 season on November 4th against Northern Illinois, and just like they did at this point last year, the battle for who’s going to be the starting quarterback is full speed ahead.

Junior Kyle Vantrease and sophomore Matt Myers are back at it again, battling for the title of QB1. But what’s different this year around is that both Vantrease and Myers got plenty of game reps last year.

Myers won the starting job at the end of fall camp and started for the first five weeks before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Vantrease took over for the injured Myers and led the Bulls on a 5-2 run and a trip to the Bahamas Bowl game, where UB dominated Charlotte and brought home their first ever bowl game victory.

With both quarterbacks bringing different skillsets to the field again this season, it’s going to be another close battle that will most likely be decided right before the first game.

“I’ve been extremely pleased with both of them,” UB Head Coach Lance Leipold said to reporters on Zoom. “You can tell it’s obviously a lot different than a year ago when you have two quarterbacks that have multiple starts under their belts, both have good command over the offense, and both continue to show the ability to lead our football team.”

The ability to command the huddle and show great leadership is a trait that both quarterbacks have mastered going into the 2020 season, and it brings a level of cool, calm collectiveness to the offense.

“You see intensity and a calm confidence with both Kyle and Matt when they get into the huddle. I’d say last year, it was different. With Kyle, I’d been taking reps with him for a while, and Matt was more new, so when he got in the huddle it wasn’t that calmness,” UB senior offensive lineman Kayode Awosika said. “Now, Matt and Kyle are both very calm and know what they’re doing, and it’s just a good chemistry we’ve got going on. When one person swaps out, it’s the same type of huddle feeling, the same type of ready to go beat the defense type of execution, so like I said we’re very confident and ready either way.”

The Bulls have another full week of practice before they get ready to head to DeKalb, Illinois to take on the Huskies of Northern Illinois on Wednesday, November 4th.