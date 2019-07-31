QB competition begins as Bulls open Fall camp

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – UB only has six starters returning on the offensive side of the ball. But, the biggest void they’re looking to fill is under center.

With Tyree Jackson now in the NFL and battling for a roster spot with the Bills, it’s now a three man race between Kyle Vantrease, Dominic Johnson and Matt Myers for the starting job for the Bulls heading into the Fall.

Head coach Lance Leipold said on the first day of camp on Wednesday, there is no timetable to naming a starter, and the competition could stretch into the regular season.

“I want the quarterbacks to understand that we are going to take our time with it because there are going to be ups and downs during camp and I don’t want them to feel like every single throw, every single session of practice might be the one that determines that they’re not going to play,” he said.

“It’s just a battle. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be close,” added Myers who starred in the prep ranks at West Seneca West and Bishop Timon. “Those guys are my brothers and compete every day. It’s going to be fun.”

“You can’t get too high or too low on a good throw or bad throw, you just have to go onto the next one,” said Vantrease who has the most experience out of the group having played in six career games. “Keep showing what you can bounce back from and what you can build upon.”

“There’s never been really a ‘this throw will make you or break you’,” Johnson said. “He’s looking to see who is leading the team, who is comfortable and who can put balls on guys.”

Now, regardless of who is ultimately named the starter in the Fall, two groups that could help take the pressure off of the Bulls new signal caller — the running backs and offensive line. Leipold said he likes the depth and the stability at both positions.