QB Competition Continues For UB Bulls

The focus remains on the red jerseys at UB’s training camp as the quarterback competition continues. Matt Myers, Dominic Johnson, and Kyle Vantrease are in a 3-way battle to be QB1. The Bulls have a scrimmage in a few weeks and that could go a long way in deciding who the starter is for week 1.

“You get into a live situation for everyone,” UB head coach Lance Leipold. “The defense plays a little faster when they are going to make a true play on the ball and tackle someone. the windows get smaller. it will be a great measuring stick for us and one that we’ll put a lot into.”

Assistant coach Jim Zebrowski played a big role in the development of Tyree Jackson and now it’s his job to help find the next quarterback. Jim’s not sure who the starter will be but there’s one trait they must possess…. leadership.

“I don’t care who is in there I just want him to inspire the people he’s around,” Zebrowski said. “I always talk about leadership and integrity, if you do the right things and get them inspired to play and they will follow you.”

Leipold knows there’s a fine line between patiently letting the competition play out and giving the future starter plenty of practice time to develop chemistry with the first team. UB’s head coach joked that local football fans should be comfortable watching QB battle play out.

“My time here, I think Western New York has liked the quarterback talk, so since there’s not one in the Southtowns I guess we have to be the ones,” Lance continues. “We’ll make that announcement but there’s also one thing to keep in mind, there’s limited film on all these guys and sometimes it’s best to hold your cards tight and we’ll see what happens.”

UB opens the season on Aug. 29th when they host Robert Morris at 7:00.