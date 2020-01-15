Quakers, Billies notch W’s on Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plenty of solid high school hoops action on Tuesday night, let’s get to Orchard Park visiting Clarence and Williamsville South hosting Starpoint in two boys basketball games.

ORCHARD PARK VS. CLARENCE

The red-hot Orchard Park Quakers hit the road on Tuesday night looking for their fourth straight win over ECIC I rival Clarence.

Starting in the second quarter, Seth Joba jumps in front of a Clarence pass for the steal, and Jackson Roskow turns that turnover into two points for the Quakers on the layup. OP trails 16-14.

A few minutes later, the Red Devils stretch their lead. Zach Ianello drains a wide open three ball from the corner to make it a 21-17 game in Clarence’s favor.

But that’s when OP starts the comeback. Quakers pass it around and get it to Ethan Swiatek on the elbow who nails a three of his own to bring Orchard Park up 25-21.

And they go ahead and stretch their lead late in the quarter, Swiatek again for three. Quakers led 28-21 at the half.

Orchard Park goes on to win 62-50 over Clarence. OP has won three straight ECIC I games.

STARPOINT VS. WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH

Right down Main Street from Clarence, Williamsville South hosting Starpoint in a ECIC II match up.

Seconds left in the third quarter, off the Spartans missed shot, Michael Kelly gets the rebound and takes it coast to coast for the layup in transition. Will South led 37-32 at the end of the third.

Fourth quarter action now, Starpoint shoots and misses, but Clevester Bradley is there for the rebound and put back basket, it’s now 39-34.

But that’s when the Billies take off, Michael DiGiulio keeps it himself and sinks the flying layup to bring South up 43-34.

And they keep the foot on the gas, DiGiulio again, this time from beyond the arc with a monster three. Billies take a 48-36 lead and they continue the dominance through the quarter.

Williamsville South beats Starpoint 59-48 to move to 2-2 in ECIC II play.