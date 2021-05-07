Quakers blank Red Devils to advance to Section VI championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 5-0 Orchard Park Quakers hosted the 3-2 Clarence Red Devils in the only AA semifinal matchup on Friday night. Winner advances to the Section VI championship to face Lancaster next week.

First quarter, OP driving down the field on their first possession. Ben Gocella throws a dart in the red zone but Collin Hand jumps in front of the ball for the Clarence interception!

Still scoreless in the second, on the next Quaker possession Tommy Sullivan takes the handoff and turns on the jets! He scampers down the sidelines for a first down and some.

Then two plays later, Gocella launches one up, Dylan Evans tips the ball up and falls into the endzone while making the incredible catch! Orchard Park takes a 7-0 lead after the sophomore to sophomore connection.

With just over a minute left in the first half, Gocella throws a screen pass to Sullivan who bulldozes his way over the goal line for the score. Quakers led 14-0 at the half.

OP would tack on a field goal in the fourth quarter and finish the game without letting Clarence score to shut out the Red Devils 17-0. Orchard Park advances to the Section VI championship where they will face rival Lancaster next week.