Quakers dominate in first round of AA playoffs with 41-6 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park playing host to Hutch Tech in the first round of the AA playoffs on Friday. It’s win, or go home.

Third quarter, Quakers on the 50 on third down, Jack Sharp drops back and launches it down the field to find a wide open Peter Liberatore who reels it in for the touchdown. Orchard Park takes a 28-6 lead.

Hutch Tech trying to get something going on offense, but Jayden Robinson is brought down by a host of Quakers for the sack!

Orchard Park on the move now, hand off to Steven Kulikowsky who cuts his way up the field for the first down inside the 10 yard line.

And a few plays later, Kulikowsky finds the end zone for the touchdown, Quakers up 35-6.

Orchard Park too much for the Engineers to handle for the second time this season. The Quakers get the first round win, 41-6. They advance to play the winner of Bennett and Niagara Falls.