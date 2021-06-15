Quakers lax dominates Legends 16-5

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 11-1 Lancaster Legends hosted 6-3 Orchard Park on Tuesday, and the Quakers did not come to mess around.

OP up 3-2 at the end of the first, just 30 seconds into the second quarter Jake Echeverria gets it and rips a shot into the bottom left corner. Quakers take a 4-2 lead.

A minute and a half later, Jack Neeson lobs it over to Pat Shanahan who slings it into the back of the net through traffic to give Orchard Park the 5-2 lead.

On the other end of the field, Lancaster takes advantage of the OP man down when Luke (SUE-HANEYA) absolutely snipes it from a distance. It’s now 5-3.

The Legends continue to cut into the deficit, this time with a beautiful top shelf goal by Ryan Len to make it 5-4.

A few minutes later, Frank Neeson gets the feed from Echeverria and beats the goalie with a bouncer. Quakers up 7-4.

Orchard Park kept their foot on the gas for the rest of the game, toppling Lancaster 16-5. The Quakers round out the regular season on Saturday at Lockport, Lancaster heads to Clarence for their final game on Saturday.