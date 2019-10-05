Quakers remain undefeated with 35-6 win over Hutch Tech

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park Quakers entered the fifth week of the high school football season unbeaten and looked to remain that way as Hutch Tech came to town on Friday night.

Third quarter, Jack Sharp throws a dart but Hutch Tech’s Donte Wideman jumps in front of the ball for the interception! He goes untouched into the end zone for a pick six to make it 21-6.

Right before the end of the third, Sharp sends one deep and Jonathan Lander is there to make the sliding catch in the end zone! Quakers take a 28-6 lead as the time expires for the end of the quarter.

Beginning of the fourth now, Sharp launches it downfield and it’s going to be Lander again with the catch! He tiptoes down to the one yard line, and Tommy Sullivan would punch it in on the next play to bring the Quakers up 35-6.

That would be the final from Orchard Park, the Quakers remain unbeaten, Hutch Tech falls to 1-4 on the season.