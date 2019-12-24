Quakers squeeze past Red Raiders in holiday showdown

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Twas the night before the night before Christmas, and down in Orchard Park, the Quakers and St. Francis Red Raiders met on the court for a holiday showdown.

First quarter, both teams starting with buckets, the Red Raiders move it around the arc and settle on Amiel Collins who drains a three from the wing. St. Francis leads 5-2.

Later in the first, Quakers getting it done down low, the big man Bradley Fowler with the pump fake and gets the basket off the boards to tie the game up at 12.

OP goes on quite the run to start the second quarter, Tino Mancibelli brings it down and kicks it to a wide open Chase Kline in the corner. Three ball, nothing but net. Quakers take a 20-14 lead.

But St. Francis would make a run of their own late in the second! Nathan Langdon with the steal, then Jack Bickerstaff with the euro step layup to make it a 28-23 ballgame. Orchard Park led 28-27 at the half.

Much like the first half, the second half was equally as exciting and back and forth, but the Quakers hang on to win with a final score of 55-51!