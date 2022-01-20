Quinn scores first NHL goal, Sabres fall 5-4

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his power play goal with forwards Joe Pavelski (16) and Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another Sabres youngster had a career moment in Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars. Rookie Jack Quinn, the former first round pick, scored his first NHL goal in the opening period. Quinn took a pass from Rasmus Dahlin and fired it to the back of the net, which put the Sabres up 2-0 at the time.

Buffalo couldn’t hold on to the lead though, and their 2-0 advantage eventually became a 5-4 loss. They had a 4-3 lead early in the final period, but Dallas rattled off two unanswered goals to take the win. The Sabres never trailed in the game until the go-ahead goal from Jason Robertson with roughly three minutes to go in the third.

Rasmus Dahlin scored the first goal in the opening period. Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch both had goals as well.

Goaltender Aaron Dell faced a barrage of shots, as Dallas sent the puck to the net 47 times.

The Sabres fall to 12-21-7 on the season. Next they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1 p.m.