Quinton Jefferson excited for next chapter in Buffalo

It seems like it wasn’t that long ago that Buffalo was an unlikely landing spot for many free agents. A good mixture of cold weather and losing ways made Buffalo a hard spot to land for many targets.

That narrative has changed.

Since GM Brandon Beane and Head Coach Sean Mcdermott took over, the Bills culture has drastically shifted and now players want to be part of what’s cooking in Buffalo, including newly signed defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. “When you get good coaches, good staff and good players, you can shift the culture of a place and whole viewpoint of a place,” Jefferson mentioned in a media zoom call.

Jefferson can play any positon on the defensive line, versatililty that should help the Bills line.

“Literally since high school I played every position on the line, when people ask me what position I play I say the entire line. I take pride in learning the entire line.” said Jefferson.

Jefferson should get many reps especially with Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips departing this offseason.