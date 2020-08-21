Quinton Jefferson “fits right in” on Bills defensive line

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The offseason additions of defensive linemen Mario Addison and Quinton Jefferson this offseason means more depth for an already stacked Bills defensive line. After spending his first four seasons in Seattle, Jefferson is already feeling right at home in a room full of veterans.

“Every day you got to bring your A game because of the guys around you. We’re all trying to push ourselves to that next level. It’s something that made me really want to come here, to be in the room with a bunch of talent. It’s only going to want me to push myself to be better,” Quinton Jefferson said on Friday to reporters. “You get that game knowledge from guys like Mario and Jerry and Trent who’ve been here and played at a high level, so you can watch them and see if I can implement in my game and even pick their brains on and off the field, so it’s pretty cool.”

Entering his fifth season in the League, and his first in Buffalo, Jefferson is excited to play alongside the many playmakers on the Bills defense.

“The similarities are just the depth, depth in every position from start end to back end. You’ve got guys like Poyer, Micah Hyde, Josh Norman, on the other side you have Tre’Davious and Siran, then at linebackers you have great young talent, I feel like that’s the greatest similarity that I see,” Jefferson said. “When I came in, guys were kind of at the end of their tenure, but you could see that we had a great young defense with a bunch of young hungry dudes out there trying to make a name for themselves, and that’s what I see out here.”

“A bunch of hungry dudes trying to make a name, and I’m just excited to be a part of it. Out here in practice, even yesterday, our first nine on sevens, that was the most dominant nine on sevens that I’ve ever been a part of. You couldn’t catch a drop and I was like, man, this is our first real real practice, the sky’s the limit. We can only get better from this. So I’m just excited.”

An explosive force on the defensive line, Jefferson is a very physical player, and says he fits right in with the Bills line.

“It’s one of the first things I’ve seen, especially yesterday when we did the nine on seven scrimmage, same guys coming off the ball, playing hard nosed, playing physical, just getting up in there, that fits my style of play,” Jefferson said.

“I mesh well with this defense and it allows me to be aggressive, not really reading just playing downhill. I feel like the sky’s the limit for me, this is really going to bring out the best version of myself, especially now I feel like my best ball is ahead of me so I’m excited for the opportunity this defense allows me to do, it really suits my skillset.”