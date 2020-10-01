Raiders HC Jon Gruden: “Josh Allen is a problem for everybody”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills face another test on the road this week when they travel to play the 2-1 Las Vegas Raiders, led by QB guru Jon Gruden.

While the Raiders have faced some very good quarterbacks in Drew Brees and Cam Newton over the last two weeks, Gruden acknowledges that there’s something special about Josh Allen in 2020.

“This guy is something else. It starts right there. Allen is a problem for everybody. He can make the throws that you can dream about. He’s powerful. He’s got a rocket. He’s smart. He’s everything you’re looking for at the quarterback position, and they’ve surrounded him with an arsenal of good players,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “Speed and the acquisition of Diggs gives them a guy that can really hurt you down field.

“[Brian] Daboll uses his personnel, he always has. You’re going to have to deal with a good young running back, an outstanding quarterback who’s able to read your schemes and get in and out of plays, and it’s a beast right now. They’re a tough team to defend.”

After three games, Josh Allen has thrown for 1,038 yards with 10 passing touchdowns, and has also rushed for 84 yards with two more touchdowns. Gruden says he’s a hard player to stop.

“This guy’s got an incredible passing ability, and they throw it everywhere. He may throw it out of the stadium, if they let him,” Gruden laughed. “This guy’s really hot right now as a quarterback, I don’t know what the stats say, but he’s completing passes to all kind of receivers on all parts of the field. It’s a lot different in the way that he’s throwing the ball from the first down on to the end of the game.”

The Bills head west to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 on CBS.