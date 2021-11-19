Randolph falls to Oakfield-Alabama-Elba 28-22 in Far West Regional

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The undefeated Randolph Cardinals squared up with undefeated Oakfield-Alabama-Elba in the Class D Far West Regionals in Jamestown on Friday night.

Second quarter, Aggies extend their lead when Bodie Hyde launches it up to Noah Currier who snags it in stride and takes it all the way in for the touchdown. OAE up 21-8.

With just under two minutes in the first half, Randolph closes the gap. Luke Pagett takes it up the gut for the score to make it 21-14.

Aggies on the offensive on their next possession, but Hyde fumbles the snap! Jodey Frame recovers the fumble.

Three plays later, Carson Conley throws a dime to Jaiden Huntington in the end zone. Randolph leads 22-21 at the half.

After recovering the onside kick to open up the third, OAE takes it down the field and caps off the drive with a touchdown pass from Hyde to Kaden Cusmano. Aggies lead 28-22.

Late in the game, Randolph deep in Aggie territory but the ball pops out of Pagett’s hands! Connor Scott recovers the fumble for OAE, and that would be the game-saving fumble recovery for the Aggies.

OAE tops Randolph 28-22 to win the Class D Far West Regional.