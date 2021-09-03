Randolph routs JFK 47-0

RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — Let’s head down to the Southern Tier for a non-league matchup between Class C JFK and Class D Randolph.

Late in the second quarter, JFK deep in Cardinal territory. Michael Thomas-Zeltman takes it up the gut and gets down to the one yard line.

But two plays later, the Cardinals put up a big goal line stand by batting down Adam Lewandowski’s pass on fourth down!

Second half action now, Luke Pagett gets the ball, goes up the middle and absolutely bullies a JFK defender for a big gain.

A few plays later, Pagett bullies his way over the goal line for the touchdown. Randolph takes a 26-0 lead.

The Cardinals would keep their foot on the gas and take down JFK 47-0.