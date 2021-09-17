Randolph upends Depew 44-28

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was the battle of unbeaten teams as Randolph traveled to take on Depew in a non-league matchup on Friday night.

Second half action, Xander Hind takes the handoff and scampers his way down the field for the first down in the red zone.

A few plays later, Hind again, he presses forward before he’s brought down by the feet on the three-yard line.

Luke Pagett would bulldoze his way into the end zone for the touchdown to give Randolph the 38-22 lead.

Fourth quarter action now, on fourth down Carson Conley sends a spiral deep towards his receiver but Alex Phillips is there to break up the pass for a turnover on downs!

Less than five minutes left to play, Pagett takes the handoff and heads 25-yards in for the touchdown to give the Cardinals the 44-22 lead.

Depew would score one more touchdown in the final minutes to make it a 44-28 ballgame. Randolph remains undefeated, Depew falls to 2-1.