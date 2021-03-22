Rangers down Sabres 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres losing streak hit 14 straight following Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Adding injury to insult, goalie Carter Hutton left the game with an apparent leg injury early in the 1st period. Head coach Don Granato didn’t have an update following the game.

Hutton was replaced by Dustin Tokarski who was playing in his first NHL game since 2016. He faced 38 shots and was solid in goal considering the circumstances.

The Sabres jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a 2nd period goal by Rasmus Asplund but the lead didn’t last long. The Rangers answered with three straight goals to build a 3-1 lead.

The Sabres didn’t go away quietly. Dylan Cozens sent home his 4th goal of the season to cut into the lead and a few minutes later Jeff Skinner tied the game at 3-3.

But it wasn’t enough to end the losing streak. New York would retake the lead on Chris Kreider’s power play goal. Kaapo Kakko finished the scoring with his second goal of the night.

Sabres next game: Wednesday at Penguins