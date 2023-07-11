BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Texas Rangers drafted pitcher Brendan Morse, a Williamsville North graduate who just finished his freshman season at Niagara County Community College, on Tuesday with the 531st pick in the 18th round.

Morse follows teammate Ryan Birchard getting drafted in the fifth round (155th overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, giving NCCC two players selected in the same year for the first time since 1969. That year, Cardinal O’Hara graduate Michael Balogh was drafted in the fifth round (95th), while Jon Roth, the Sanborn native and longtime Grand Island coach and athletic director, went in the seventh round (134th).

Ten players have been drafted out of NCCC in history, five over the past 12 years, most recently catcher Matt Cross (Starpoint) in the 19th round (564rd) in 2018. Pitcher Christian Young (Frontier) was picked in the 23rd round (682nd) in 2016, and again in the 21st round (617th) in 2017.

Birchard, an Oregon University recruit, was an NCJCAA Division III All-American for a Thunderwolves team that finished fourth in the country. He is the highest-drafted player from NCCC since 1971, when Robert Sekel was selected with the ninth overall pick in the first round.