RAPID REACTION: Bills thumped by Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles’ Boston Scott runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Poor performances on offense, defense and special teams contributed to the Bills’ 31-13 loss to the Eagles Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.

On surrendering 31 points and 371 total yards to Philadelphia:

Trent Murphy: “Kind of goes back to day one of OTAs, we can’t beat ourselves, gotta focus on our fundamentals. It starts with stopping the run and getting turnovers and we didn’t do either of those things good enough today.

Micah Hyde: “You’ve got to give (the Eagles) credit. They went out there and won today.”

Lorenzo Alexander: “Today they came out, executed at a high level and gave it to us. They’re a good football team. They have good players all over the place and went out and out-executed us and outplayed us.”

On the red zone defense struggles

Note: Bills have allowed opponents to score 12 touchdowns in 18 trips inside the 20

Murphy: “I think it starts on first and second down for us. If you get an offense in a tough position on first and second down then those third and scoring plays are harder to manage. We made it tough on ourselves and again, that starts up front. They have to feel our pressure and we just have to be better.”

Jordan Poyer: “It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating because that’s our whole philosophy on defense, field goals and takeaways in the red zone. They were able to create some plays today and they were able to make some plays today in the red zone that we just have to be better at. It is pretty frustrating.”

Tre’Davious White: “I have to go look at the film to see what exactly they did do to us. We’ll try to get it corrected.”

On the game changing fumble near the end of the first half

Josh Allen: “That’s a play that coach puts in my hand. I’ve gotta be better at taking care of the football and it’s just one of those that they got a hat on it, and they made a play when they needed to. It’s one that shouldn’t happen, that’s one that’s in my control that I can’t let happen.”

Frank Gore: “It was tough, but it’s football. they make plays and we make plays but, they made more plays than us today. As a team we have to learn from this game. It’s NFL ball. You gotta be ready to play every week. They came out and played a good game. We made mistakes. We can’t beat ourselves.”