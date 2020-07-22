Raptors look to make another Championship run when NBA season restarts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’re getting closer to the restart of the NBA season as teams are in Orlando getting ready for the “opener”.

And of the 22 teams part of the return to play format, the Raptors look to make another championship run and win back-to-back NBA titles.

It’s hard to believe that was only a year ago when Toronto won its first NBA title in franchise history. But expectations weren’t as high for a team coming off a winning a championship to start the season. That’s because of big departures of MVP Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

But they still have players like Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam, just to name a few that have led Toronto to the second best record in the East and third overall in the league.

News 4’s Heather Prusak caught up with TSN Raptors analyst, Jack Armstrong. He also has Western New York ties as he was the head coach of Niagara men’s basketball and currently lives in Lewiston.

The Raptors are scheduled to play their first of eight “seeding games” as part of the NBA’s return to play format, on August 1st against the Lakers in Orlando.