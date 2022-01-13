Rasmus Dahlin named 2022 NHL All-Star

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another Sabre is going to Vegas. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin earned a spot on the NHL All-Star team. As of now, he’s the sole representative of the Sabres in the All-Star Game that will take place in Las Vegas in early February.

This is the first All-Star appearance for Dahlin in his young career. The defenseman has 22 points (6 goals, 16 assists) in 35 games so far this season. He’s the first Sabres defenseman to make the All-Star team since Brian Campbell in 2008.

Teammate Tage Thompson is still eligible to make the All-Star team as well. Fans can vote in the NHL’s “Last Men In” campaign until Monday, January 17th.

The NHL’s All-Star Weekend is scheduled for February 4th and 5th.