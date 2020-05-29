Rasmus Ristolainen says he’s ‘one of the first ones’ traded if the Sabres make changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After yet another season of missing the playoffs, Sabres captain Jack Eichel voiced his frustration saying he is “fed up with the losing”.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen echoed those comments since he too has yet to play in the postseason so far in his NHL career.

“I’ve been in Buffalo seven years and been losing every single year so yeah, it’s tough. I hope we’re done with losing,” Ristolainen said on a zoom call with reporters Thursday.

Ristolainen is used to the culture of losing that has surrounded this team for nine straight seasons as he’s been a part of it for seven of those. His name came up a lot in trade rumors last year and when asked if he wanted to be in Buffalo or would rather be traded, the answer was unclear.

“That is a good question,” Risolainen said.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for wanting to stay.

“We had the same conversation before last year and this year I really enjoyed working with Ralph [Krueger] and our team took some strides but I feel like it wasn’t enough.”

#Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen: "I want to win, if it’s in Buffalo or somewhere else… If changes will happen, I know I’m one of the first ones probably who is going to get traded. It’s part of the business and I’m ready, whatever happens."@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/wG4owfqFVk — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 28, 2020

“When you put so much hard work every summer, you work hard in every practice it makes it even more frustrating because we weren’t even close again,” Ristolainen explained.

The Sabres failed to make the 24-team playoff that the league put together for its return to play plan. They were the first team out in the Eastern Conference.

“I want to win, if it’s in Buffalo or somewhere else and I feel like when a team doesn’t get to the goal that is the playoffs I think you need to make some changes and if changes will happen I know I’m one of the first ones probably who is gonna get traded so it’s part of the business and I’m ready whatever happens but I have really enjoyed my time in Buffalo and it’s home for me,” Ristolainen said.

The Sabres drafted Ristolainen eighth overall in 2013 and is still under contract for two more seasons making $5.4 million a year.