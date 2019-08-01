Ray-Ray McCloud Turns Heads at Training Camp

Ray-Ray McCloud is starting to grab a lot of attention as camp has progressed. Head coach Sean McDermott praised Ray-Ray’s approach to camp this year.

“I think Ray-Ray has had a real nice training camp to this point,” said McDermott. “Just with effort and doing the things we expect our wide receivers to do, at the end of the day you have to get open, you got to get separation, you’ve got to catch the football.”

“I just come in every day and work and my philosophy is make a play a day,” said McCloud. “One play will turn into two and three, and so on, and now you had an amazing day. Everyday you make mistakes, and then an amazing day ‘aint and amazing day.”

As of right now it seems McCloud has solidified his spot as the 5th receiver behind Cole Beasley, John Brown, Zay Jones, and Andre Roberts. In fact, at times during Thursday’s practice Ray-Ray was working with the first team offense. Josh Allen has seen a difference.

“You know, he’s taken a lot of good steps in the right direction this camp and it’s been exciting to see just him being aware of what’s going on,” said Allen. “He’s being very attentive, like I said, even on the field if we have a hot or I point at somebody and his guy rushes, he’s got a knack for just kind of getting into a zone where he feels open and makes it a little easier for us as quarterbacks with the ball.”

“Getting separation is something I’ve worked on a lot this off season,” said McCloud. “Giving the quarterback a confident throw, oh he’s on my back and let me try to put it somewhere, he can throw it anywhere, it’s there for me to catch.”