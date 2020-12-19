Record Breaking Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs onto the field for the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Bills won 26-15. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — How many more records can Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs break? Will Cole Beasley finish with a top-5 season? Can Tyler Bass become the team’s all-time leading scorer? Is Jerry Hughes going to pass Cornelius Bennett? Will McDermott tie a Levy record?

With three games remaining in the regular season there are several records within reach.

Josh Allen is chasing down Jim Kelly and Drew Bledsoe in several categories. The 3rd year quarterback has 28 touchdown passes and only needs 6 more break Kelly’s record of 33 set in 1991.

Bledsoe threw for 4,359 yards in 2002, setting the team record. Allen has 3,641 yards, if he averages 240 yards passing per game over the last 3 weeks, Allen will take over 1st place.

There was plenty of concern about Allen’s completion percentage entering this season so this should ease those concerns. Allen is on pace to have the highest completion percentage (68.6%) of any Bills player with over 35 pass attempts.

Allen has 323 completions, he needs 53 more to pass Bledsoe for the most in a season.

In 2002, Bledsoe threw for 300+ yards in 7 games. Josh Allen has done it 6 times this season and could tie Bledsoe this weekend in Denver.

Stefon Digg has 100 receptions and only needs one more to pass Eric Moulds for the most in a season but that’s not the only category that he’s chasing Moulds.

Diggs is 202 yards from setting the team’s single-season receiving yards record.

Diggs has 5 100+ yards games, 7 is current leader(Reed ’89, Moulds ’00)

He’s not the only receiver climbing the Bills leaderboard.

Cole Beasley has 71 receptions and if he reaches 90 it will place him in the top 5 for receptions in a season. The only receivers to haul in 90 catches in one season: Diggs, Moulds, Reed, Price. 19 receptions in 3 games seems very reachable and would place Cole in some elite company.

The single-season points record is within reach for Tyler Bass. The rookie kicker has 113 points. Steve Christie set the mark in 1998 with 140. If Bass can average 9 points over the last 3 weeks he would tie the record. He’s averaging 8.7 points per game so far this season.

Jerry Hughes has 4.5 sacks this season bringing his total to 51. The Bills defensive end only needs 2 more sacks to pass Cornelius Bennett for 4th all-time in franchise history.

Sean McDermott is currently 4th all-time with 35 wins but is quickly closing in on 3rd place. He needs 2 wins to tie Chuck Knox for 3rd place and 3 to pass him. There’s a chance that McDermott is the team’s 3rd winningest coach after just 4 seasons. Of course, he’s a long way from climbing all the way to the top, Marv Levy has 112 wins.

Marv Levy is the only coach in franchise history to win 13 games in one season and he did it twice(’90,’91). McDermott can join Levy on the short list if the Bills win out.