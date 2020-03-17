Recruiting in a Time of Coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Coronavirus has already ended spring sports at the collegiate level for the 2019-2020 school year, but how is the cancellation going to affect recruiting high school athletes to play sports in college?

“We’re already on a dead period, which normally we’d be out watching the State Championships, watching our recruits, going to spring recruiting AAU tournaments, right now most of those are canceled, it’s going to really affect recruiting,” Daemen women’s basketball head coach Jenepher Banker said.

“I really don’t know how it’s going to affect us in the long run, but just not having the ability right now to evaluate players,” UB softball head coach Mike Ruechel said. “If you can’t see them play, it’s going to push back your decisions and it’s going to make it difficult for recruits because now they’re going to have a shorter time to try and find that right spot for them.”

“Not only does it hurt us, it hurts the players as well.”

“It’s kind of different, that’s for certain. But it’s no different than when we’re getting emails from various prospects to watch their highlights on YouTube,” Canisius lacrosse head coach Mark Miyashita said. “Now we’ve got the ability from those who are eligible, we can be in contact via email, texts, and FaceTime. We’ll be a little bit creative when it comes to FaceTime, but it’s really us just getting back to the basics on that and working the phones and utilizing this time that generally we don’t have to be focused on recruiting.”