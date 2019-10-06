Red Raiders outlast Marauders 27-21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Francis opened up Monsignor Martin play on Saturday evening with a big match up against St. Joe’s.

Second quarter, fourth down, Red Raiders look like they’re going for the field goal but Jake Ritts takes the snap for the hold and keeps it for the first down!

The Red Raiders take advantage of the field position two plays later, Ritts hands it off to Xzavier Janczylik who dives over the goal line for the touchdown. St. Francis takes a 21-7 lead.

St. Joe’s on the move to close the gap before the half, Callum Wither with the beautiful dart over the top to Micah Brown, he picks up some yards after the catch to get the Marauders into the red zone.

Two plays later, Wither again over the top to a wide open Sam Kline who goes untouched into the end zone, St. Joe’s cutting the lead to 7.

But with just a half minute left in the second, Red Raiders on offense again, Janczylik takes the hand off and goes up the gut for the touchdown. St. Francis led 27-14 at the half.

The Red Raiders would not score again in the game but would hold on to defeat St. Joe’s 27-21 and move to 1-0 in Monsignor Martin play. The Marauders fall to 1-1, and 2-3 on the season.