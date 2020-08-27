Red Sox will not play Blue Jays on Thursday

Overall view of Sahlen Field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Boston Red Sox will not play the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field on Thursday evening in solidarity with Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. who planned to sit out the game in protest.

Source: the Red Sox have decided not to play tonight. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) August 27, 2020

“Whatever Jackie, whatever the players feel like is right to do, I know [chief baseball officer] Chaim [Bloom] is certainly behind all of this, and our organization, too,” Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke told MLB Network Radio. “It’s not going away until we do something about it.”

Bradley plans to return to the lineup on Friday when Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson day.

The Red Sox vs. Blue Jays will not be the only game postponed on Thursday. Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers, Oakland A’s vs. Texas Rangers, and the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals are all being postponed as well. Three other MLB games were postponed on Wednesday night.

This follows the NBA, WNBA, and MLS’s decisions on Wednesday to boycott games to protest police brutality after police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.