Redemption fueling Daemen women in ECC Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Daemen women’s basketball team is coming off their first regular season co-conference title in program history, but with one game left in the ECC Tournament, the Wildcats have their eyes set on something bigger.

“We set goals at the beginning of the season and a regular season championship is great, but at the end of the day that doesn’t really mean much,” sophomore forward Katie Titus said. “We want to come out with a conference championship and make history for this program and continue to build it for years to come.”

So how did the Wildcats get past the semifinal round that ended their season one year ago? Their run in the ECC Tournament is fueled by redemption.

Daemen dropped their final two games of the season to Molloy and New York Tech, causing them to have to share the regular season conference title instead of have it all to themselves.

In the semifinal match up with New York Tech, the Wildcats used that redemption mindset to slaughter the Bears 76-56 to advance to the championship game on Sunday.

“We really want to win, just like any other team, but now it’s real because one loss is the end of the season,” senior guard Jordan Heinold said. “Now there’s this extra sense of desperation because we want to go further than we did last year because the semifinal game is the game that we lost last year.”

“We come into it with a bigger chip on our shoulder because we’re going to keep the ball rolling and go further into the conference tournament and hopefully win.”

The Wildcats will face Molloy in the ECC Championship game on Sunday. Tipoff is set for noon in Washington D.C.