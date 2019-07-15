Reflecting on John Faller’s Legacy

The Western New York community continues to grieve after the death of legendary Sweet Home football and lacrosse coach John Faller. Steve Phillips, Ryan Wilson and Casey Kacz, three captains on the Panthers during their 2008 Championship season, reflected on Coach Faller’s legacy.

“Coach Faller was a very caring coach,” said Phillips. “He really demanded perfection out of us, and set a high standard for us. It was a really great experience playing football for him, and lacrosse for him as well.”

“He was definitely a straight shooter,” added Wilson. “He didn’t hold anything back, and he definitely made his expectations known. He held you to a very high standard, held you accountable to those things.”

“The two words that come to mind for me are old school,” said Kacz. “He was very character driven, we’re going to do the right thing no matter what the consequences are. He was always doing it by the book, doing the right thing. He set a great example for the kids. We all looked up to him. We all knew him from the time we were little kids, whether we were in gym class, or living close to him, but we all looked up to him from the time we were really young.”

The three captains went on to play football, and coach after graduation. Phillips now coaches at Sweet Home, Wilson on the St. Francis University staff and Kacz coached at Buffalo State.

“The whole reason why I coach now is because he called me up one day,” said Phillips. “The modified program at Sweet Home needed help, and after he called me I thought about it for a few days, and I decided to do it. It was one of the best things I ever did. I really love coaching and I’m extremely lucky to be able to coach at Sweet Home.”

“I always knew I wanted to coach, and chose that as a career style,” said Wilson. “Coach Faller was always there to provide advice, he always had a teaching moment. It seemed like every time we would speak, he would have something to say about where I should go with my career, or things that I needed to do. When I was at the University At Buffalo, he’s an alum from there, he would text me after every game and let me know what we needed to do as a coaching staff to be better. I said Coach, I’m just a GA but I’ll pass it along. He was always teaching. He always had lessons to give.”

“He was big on discipline and the way he disciplined us, the way we saw him discipline guys older than us, guys younger than us,” said Kacz. “I kind of picked that up. Discipline is a form of love, at the end of the day. He cared about us so much as not only players but as people. He disciplined us because he loved us. He wanted us to be our best and he got the best out of us by disciplining us and I grabbed that from him.”

For each player, there’s a special memory they’ll carry with them when they remember their coach.

“The one story I have that comes to mind is when I was maybe a sophomore,” said Kacz. “I was learning how to throw, the correct technique that he wanted me to throw. He took me outside on a very windy day. the whole day I had been throwing with the wind at my back so the ball was sailing, it looked great. So then he goes “aw, that’s cute! Now let’s go this way and throw into the wind” and I was just throwing duck after duck, I couldn’t throw it 20 yards and he was sitting there just making fun of me, saying “nice throw!” I’m sitting here embarrassed. It was funny too but I just remember him, he had a great sense of humor.”

“I remember one day, something that sticks out was me and Steve,” explained Wilson. “Our practices were very competitive. We were a very good program, a very good football team. We took one of our defensive lineman on a double team and we were getting mad at the kid and whatever and we take him down in a double team. We’re feeling pretty good about ourselves, we get up feeling strong and you turn around and Coach Faller is standing there. He’d always wear the aviator sunglasses, and he turns around and goes “Well, I hope we play this hard on Saturday.” and he just walked away from us. That’s who he was. And you knew that’s not good enough. He always expected more from you and it really drove you.”